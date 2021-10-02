Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,858 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 32,669 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 62.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 32.4% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 49,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $12,813,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 151.2% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $98.83 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

