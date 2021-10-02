Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 78,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 232.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 123,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $42.64.

