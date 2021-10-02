Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $71.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.30. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $53.55 and a 1 year high of $75.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.