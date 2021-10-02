Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,977 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 22,144 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $139,435,000 after acquiring an additional 58,102 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,785 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 266,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,715,000 after acquiring an additional 18,779 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 142,320 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 28,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $243,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,432 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $201.39 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.77 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

