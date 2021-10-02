Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,863 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $57.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In related news, Director Donna L. Heitzman bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $192,483.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,297 shares of company stock worth $1,257,008 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

