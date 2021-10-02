Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $2,656,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $1,049,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,937,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $209.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.89. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $142.15 and a 12-month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.17.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.