Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth about $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 73.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth about $415,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $12.45 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

