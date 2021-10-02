Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.48 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 173,170 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Centene by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 156,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 36,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 34.3% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

NYSE:CNC opened at $63.05 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average of $67.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

