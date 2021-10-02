Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.63 Million Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,079,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,089,000 after buying an additional 295,341 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter worth $21,369,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 971.6% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,674,000 after purchasing an additional 133,435 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 204.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after purchasing an additional 92,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter worth $12,536,000.

ARKW opened at $140.61 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $108.72 and a 1-year high of $191.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.95.

