Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTWO. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $89.87 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $94.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

