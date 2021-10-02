Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,155,000 after buying an additional 1,067,138 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 177.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,756,000 after acquiring an additional 674,766 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 200.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,959,000 after purchasing an additional 591,052 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of FMC by 86.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,025,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,999,000 after purchasing an additional 475,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FMC by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 818,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,498,000 after purchasing an additional 375,306 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.27.

FMC stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.33 and its 200 day moving average is $107.48.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

