Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $87,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $90,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 377.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $47.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $49.06.

