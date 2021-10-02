Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 278,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

SWK stock opened at $174.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.92 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.66.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

