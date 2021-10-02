Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $2.40 Million in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $335,030,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $145,855,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $96,122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $86,524,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,110,000.

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $58.50 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.95.

