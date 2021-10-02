Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICF. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 40,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $66.11 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.99.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

