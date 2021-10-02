Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,176 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 99.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,502,000 after buying an additional 62,301 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 101,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $278.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.97 and its 200 day moving average is $263.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.03 and a 12 month high of $289.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

In other news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,050 shares of company stock worth $2,993,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.