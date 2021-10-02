Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,297 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,267,000 after acquiring an additional 742,233 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,726,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,679,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,375,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,477,000 after purchasing an additional 274,770 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its position in Voya Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,070,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,769,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 77.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,756,000 after acquiring an additional 531,442 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOYA opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.54. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

