Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,275 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Five9 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after buying an additional 314,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,882,000 after purchasing an additional 147,507 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 71.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 205.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,156,000 after purchasing an additional 564,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,981,000 after purchasing an additional 32,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN opened at $167.26 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.01 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.42 and its 200-day moving average is $175.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $2,173,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,437.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $193,448.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,751,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,613. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.71.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

