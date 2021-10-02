Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,172 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.79.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $71.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average is $65.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $72.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

