Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 673 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $174.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.28 and its 200 day moving average is $183.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

