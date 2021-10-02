Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes $2.58 Million Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Academy Sports and Outdoors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $332,967.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $380,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,757,515 shares of company stock worth $1,198,821,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 7.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $47.65.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

