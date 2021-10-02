BakeryToken Market Cap Hits $518.27 Million (BAKE)

BakeryToken (CURRENCY:BAKE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One BakeryToken coin can now be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00003777 BTC on major exchanges. BakeryToken has a total market capitalization of $518.27 million and approximately $59.95 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,021.44 or 0.44391645 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002178 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00066582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00056408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00103025 BTC.

BakeryToken Coin Profile

BakeryToken (BAKE) is a coin. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,797 coins. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@BakerySwap . BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap . The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance. “

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

