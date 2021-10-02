Banano (BAN) Price Tops $0.0076 on Major Exchanges

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Banano has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $10.04 million and $217,685.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00068233 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $141.81 or 0.00295208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00057178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00107014 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,157 coins and its circulating supply is 1,327,123,912 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

