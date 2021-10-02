Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE:SAN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,028,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521,155. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 12.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,948,000 after buying an additional 1,570,646 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,817,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,017,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 26.7% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 9,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

