Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 103,043 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,526,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,043 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.62% of The Western Union worth $58,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WU opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.57.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 50.27%.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

