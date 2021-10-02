Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 42,558.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,813 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 6.66% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $52,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

Shares of RCD stock opened at $146.70 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $153.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.76.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

