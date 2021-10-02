Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1,948.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537,078 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.34% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $57,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,268,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after acquiring an additional 907,708 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,839,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,055,000 after acquiring an additional 738,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,010,000 after acquiring an additional 722,054 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 720,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,592,000 after buying an additional 519,983 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,159.7% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 524,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,879,000 after buying an additional 501,021 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $100.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $77.34 and a twelve month high of $105.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.23.

