Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,625 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $51,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, DNB Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NVO opened at $95.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.63. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.