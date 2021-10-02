Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,347,494 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,170,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347,494 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.37% of CenterPoint Energy worth $54,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,247,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,097,000 after acquiring an additional 152,865 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 186,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

