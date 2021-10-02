Bank of Montreal Can Buys 166,975 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2,298.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,975 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $50,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 265.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $293.23 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.28 and a twelve month high of $309.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.02.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.