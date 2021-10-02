Bank of Montreal Can Buys 28,029 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,029 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.19% of American Water Works worth $53,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in American Water Works by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,358,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in American Water Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in American Water Works by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 333,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,396,000 after buying an additional 112,135 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK opened at $168.34 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.603 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

