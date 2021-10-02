Bank of Montreal Can Buys 281,404 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,184 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,404 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $46,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in BHP Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in BHP Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in BHP Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $768.67.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $53.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

