Bank of Montreal Can Buys 323,841 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,264,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,841 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.26% of Conagra Brands worth $47,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,583 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,883 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,549 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,496,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,684,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,539,000 after acquiring an additional 860,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Shares of CAG opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

