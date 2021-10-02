Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,783 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.36% of PTC worth $59,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in PTC by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 22,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in PTC by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 773,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,264,000 after buying an additional 116,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTC opened at $120.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.72. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 in the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTC. Mizuho lifted their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

