Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 40,424.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652,455 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.36% of InterContinental Hotels Group worth $45,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $67.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.65 and a beta of 1.29. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

