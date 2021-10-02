Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 2.28% of Cedar Fair worth $58,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth about $202,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 40.9% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,782,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,530,000 after purchasing an additional 517,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUN opened at $47.95 on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.35) EPS. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

