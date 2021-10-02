Bank of Montreal Can Has $46.54 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.16% of AvalonBay Communities worth $46,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB opened at $222.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.