Bank of Montreal Can Has $47.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 284.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,424 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.36% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $47,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $189,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,055,000 after buying an additional 298,312 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $9,267,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $79.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.31.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.