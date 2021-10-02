Bank of Montreal Can Has $48.34 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 622.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,075 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Twilio worth $48,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total transaction of $1,144,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total transaction of $384,538.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,499 shares of company stock valued at $55,518,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price objective (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.85.

TWLO opened at $324.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $355.65 and a 200 day moving average of $354.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.82 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

