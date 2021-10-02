Bank of Montreal Can Has $50.53 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,889,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 208,472 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of The Williams Companies worth $50,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,119,000 after buying an additional 463,687 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after buying an additional 17,671,486 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after buying an additional 483,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,659,000 after buying an additional 252,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,952,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,128,000 after buying an additional 874,853 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

