Bank of Montreal Can Has $55.25 Million Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 294,757.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 972,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.81% of Bumble worth $55,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $569,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $322,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $106,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $130,605,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $44,963,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMBL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Bumble stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.57.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

