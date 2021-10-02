Bank of Montreal Can Has $56.23 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,081 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.29% of M&T Bank worth $56,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.65.

M&T Bank stock opened at $152.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $90.45 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.92 and a 200-day moving average of $147.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.