Bank of Montreal Can Has $56.66 Million Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,179 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.69% of Polaris worth $56,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Polaris by 2.1% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 144.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in Polaris by 4.1% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 0.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

PII opened at $121.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.51. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.68 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.44.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

