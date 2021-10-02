Bank of Montreal Can Has $57.44 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 827.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008,542 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $57,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $47.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $88.66 billion, a PE ratio of -73.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

