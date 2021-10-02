Bank of Montreal Can Has $58.54 Million Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,661,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191,987 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.95% of Douglas Emmett worth $58,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,296,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,384 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,524 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $43,960,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $43,722,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,606,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,841 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

