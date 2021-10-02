Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,117,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,718 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of The Kraft Heinz worth $48,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on KHC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $36.68 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.