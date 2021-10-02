Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,847 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.19% of Skyworks Solutions worth $58,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.05.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $163.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

