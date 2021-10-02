Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1,488.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 701,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657,065 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.70% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $57,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $83.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.48.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

