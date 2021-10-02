Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,054 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.18% of Corteva worth $57,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 8,489.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,651 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 52,735.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,896,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,266 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,447 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,806 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

CTVA stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

