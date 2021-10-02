Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,424,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,778,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.91% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANGL. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL opened at $32.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

